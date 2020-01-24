Home

Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 335-1234
Elizabeth M. Anderson


1932 - 03
Elizabeth M. Anderson Obituary
Elizabeth M. "Beth" (MacKay) Anderson, 87, of Natrona, formerly of Monroeville, passed away peacefully Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. She was born March 19, 1932, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of the late Warner and Florence White MacKay. Beth was a 1950 graduate of Wilkinsburg High School and also graduated from Westminster Business School in New Wilmington, Pa. She was a deacon and an active member of Logans Ferry United Presbyterian Church. She was a retired Penn Hills school bus driver and a Northwood Realty agent. Beth enjoyed the companionship of all animals, especially her beloved dogs and cats. Survivors include her children, Linda Gromley, of Natrona, Robert L. (Barbara Jean Burns) Anderson, of Saltsburg, Lisa Anderson, of Union City, and Stephen Anderson, of Centerville; grandchildren, Nick (Melissa) Anderson, of Tarentum, Rachel (Shane) Brown, of Arnold, Constance (Rob) Wilmoth, of Darlington, and Caleigh Anderson, of Saltsburg; and great-grandchildren, Sydney and Warner Anderson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Stalker Anderson; and her beloved oldest daughter, Sandra Elizabeth Anderson Irvine.
Viewing will be held from noon to 2 and 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where a funeral service will immediately follow at 7 p.m. The Rev. Timothy Sweigart will officiate. Private interment will be in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park, North Huntingdon.
rossgwalker.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 24, 2020
