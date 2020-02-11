|
Elizabeth M. Nystrom, 64, of Apollo, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, after a long illness. She was born Dec. 26, 1955, in Kanaoka, Osaka-Fu, Japan. She moved to the United States and found her home with Wesley Family Services (Family Services of Western PA), in 1984. She resided in a beautiful group home located in Apollo, where she met many friends and caretakers who loved her like their own. Elizabeth liked to be called Lizzy or Liz. She loved jewelry, hats, nice clothes, new shoes, getting her nails done and always wanted to look her best. She enjoyed going shopping, out to eat and dancing to music. Her favorite music was Disco, especially from the movie Staying Alive with John Travolta. Elizabeth participated in the 2nd chance prom, getting dressed up and going out dancing. She loved holding quarters in her hands, looking thru magazines and wearing hats. She will be sadly missed by her housemates, Sandy and Sherrilyn, and her caretakers, Dawn, Taylor, Phyllis, Mindy and Heidi. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Thursday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Export. Visit: www.dusterfh.com.