Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Nystrom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth M. Nystrom


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth M. Nystrom Obituary
Elizabeth M. Nystrom, 64, of Apollo, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, after a long illness. She was born Dec. 26, 1955, in Kanaoka, Osaka-Fu, Japan. She moved to the United States and found her home with Wesley Family Services (Family Services of Western PA), in 1984. She resided in a beautiful group home located in Apollo, where she met many friends and caretakers who loved her like their own. Elizabeth liked to be called Lizzy or Liz. She loved jewelry, hats, nice clothes, new shoes, getting her nails done and always wanted to look her best. She enjoyed going shopping, out to eat and dancing to music. Her favorite music was Disco, especially from the movie Staying Alive with John Travolta. Elizabeth participated in the 2nd chance prom, getting dressed up and going out dancing. She loved holding quarters in her hands, looking thru magazines and wearing hats. She will be sadly missed by her housemates, Sandy and Sherrilyn, and her caretakers, Dawn, Taylor, Phyllis, Mindy and Heidi. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Thursday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery, Export. Visit: www.dusterfh.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -