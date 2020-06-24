Elizabeth P. Bresuciak, 93, formerly of Natrona Heights, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia, Cabot. She was born Aug. 25, 1926, in Tarentum, to the late Peter and Mary R. (Murar) Gernat. Elizabeth lived in Natrona Heights since 1985, and prior to that Tarentum. She was a homemaker and also worked in quality control for H.J. Heinz in Pittsburgh for 30 years before retiring in 1989. She was a member of the former St. Clement Church, now Holy Martyrs in Tarentum, the Tarentum Jednota and the former Highland Area Senior Citizens. Elizabeth graduated in 1946 from Tarentum High School and enjoyed playing bingo, bowling and volunteering. She was a volunteer for many years at Allegheny Valley Hospital. Survivors include her brother, Edward Gernat; and grandchildren, Chrystal Kelley, Kevin Bresuciak, Tammy Rounce, Michelle Smith, Sonya Smith-Winters, Terri Bresuciak-Warren, Jennifer Bearinger and Beth Ann Martin. Also surviving are several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul R. Bresuciak; sons, Thomas and Paul D. Bresuciak; and sister, Mildred Gernat. Chapel services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Visit dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jun. 24, 2020.