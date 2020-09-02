Elizabeth Shurina, 92, of, Curtisville, West Deer Township, passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, at Platinum Ridge Rehabilitation Center, Brackenridge. Elizabeth was born May 9, 1928, in Acmetonia, the daughter of the late John and Melissa (Vetterly) Kuslock. She was a graduate of Springdale High School and mother and homemaker for more than four decades. After raising her family, Elizabeth worked in the production department for the former Medrad, Indianola. Elizabeth enjoyed spending time with her family and watching birds at her home in Curtisville. She was a member of St Michael's Eastern Orthodox Church, Curtisville, and was the secretary of the former Saint Olga's Sisterhood. Elizabeth is survived by her loving children, Debbie (Tom) Simonetti, of Wexford, Michael (Dianne) Shurina, of West Deer Township, Greg (Shirley) Shurina, of Cherry Valley, Mark Shurina, of West Deer Township, and David (Lynne) Shurina, of Indiana Township; grandmother of Michael (Heather) Shurina, Justin (Melissa) Shurina, Amanda (Christopher) Webster, Tiffany (Hoover) Gibson, Caranina (Rick) Nock, Paige Shurina, Payton Shurina, David John "DJ" Shurina and Pyper Shurina; great-grandchildren, Hoover, Aaliyah and Kyrie Gibson, Dylan Simonetti, Logan and Kobe Webster and Sydney, Drew, Mickey and Ozzy Shurina; and siblings, Joanne Mallough, Marge Kuslock and John Kuslock. Elizabeth was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Michael Shurina; and siblings, Frances Chabal, Melissa Laczek, Dorothy Walmsley and Madelyn Shuey. Friends and relatives are invited to attend visitation from 2 to 4 pm and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, at ADAM SIEMIANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 179 Starr Road, Russellton, PA 15076. A parastas will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. A funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with Father Alexander Poshyvajlo. Elizabeth will be laid to rest alongside her husband, Mike, at Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indianola. For online condolences, please visit www.westdeerfuneralhome.com
.