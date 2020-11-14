Elizabeth Veronica "Betty" Pawloski, 95, passed peacefully from this life Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. She was born June 20, 1925, in Duryea, Luzerne County, to Frank and Elizabeth (Krupowicz) Mierzejek. She lived the majority of her life in West Deer Township, growing up in the village of Curtisville No. 2. In 1945, she was a member of the first West Deer High School class graduating with honors. During her school years, she was a member of the student chorus, the school newspaper and the yearbook staff. Her contest entry of "Coalagra" was chosen for the name of the school yearbook. She possessed a gifted Mezzo-soprano singing voice and sang solo performances at both her eighth grade and high school commencements. During World War II, she was part of the female labor force working for the Scaife Corp., in Oakmont. She was also trained as a telephone switchboard operator and worked in that capacity at various times for the Trumbull Corp., Bell Telephone and Westinghouse. She was the loving wife of William L. Pawloski, to whom she was married from Sept. 7, 1946, until his death Nov. 11, 1978. Upon their marriage, she moved from the coal patch to the farm where she and her husband eventually built their home where she lived for 70 years. During that time she raised their family and helped her husband on the "farmette" raising a variety of animals and an assortment of fruit trees. She was a devoted mother to her children and encouraged and supported them through their school, music, athletics, dance and singing activities. She instilled a love for travel in them from their family vacations to visit friends and family in many locations of the northeast and midwest United States and Canada. Betty loved family dinners which were followed by everyone playing favorite domino and card games. She was an avid fan of the Steelers and Penguins, rarely missing watching a game on TV. She was proud of her Polish heritage and told her children stories about heroes like Copernicus, Kosciuszko, Pulaski and Marie Curie Sklodowska. She was fluent in the Polish language, learning to speak it from her parents and later to read and write it during her grade school years in Duryea. She loved Polka music, was an active member of the former PNA Lodge No. 1506 in Russellton, and made the best golumpki for family meals. Betty was a very humble person of faith throughout her life being brought up in the Roman Catholic Church. After the death of her husband, her spiritual journey led her to her true faith as she was baptized as a Jehovah's Witness Oct. 1, 1983. She was a member of the Kingdom Hall in Natrona Heights. She now lies at rest in wait for the new paradise Earth. Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Leo Mierzejek, niece, Joan Hollo Bucha, and nephew, Steven Mierzejek. She is survived by her three children, William A. (Patty) Pawloski, Lillian (Jerry) Eversole and Alan (Sherry) Pawloski; grandchildren, Rebecca Pawloski, Paula (Chuck) Hoak, Jozef (Stacey) Pawloski, Jocelyn (Chuck) Bertolini, Laura (Charlie) Watson and Matthew Pawloski; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Kennedy, Jackson, Eisenhower, Lincoln and Roosevelt Pawloski; her sister, Eleanor DiSanti; sister-in-law, Barbara Mierzejek; and many nieces and nephews in the Pawloski, Mierzejek, DiSanti, Hollo and Maliszewski families. Following her wishes, there will be no public visitation and the burial will be a private family ceremony conducted by Elder Jerry Carkin of the Natrona Heights Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses. Funeral arrangements were placed in the care of ADAM SIEMIANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 179 Starr Road, Russellton, PA 15076. Donations can be made in her memory to the Natrona Heights Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1509 Melrose Ave., Natrona Heights, PA 15065, or the West Deer Township VFD No., 1520 Saxonburg Blvd., Tarentum, PA 15084. For online condolences, please visit www.westdeerfuneralhome.com
