|
|
Elizabeth V. Sabo, 91, of Lower Burrell, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 23, 2020. She was born July 9, 1928, in Dunlo, Pa., daughter of the late Vincent and Anna Pastula Zablonsky. Elizabeth is survived by her son, Gary (Kathy) Sabo, of New Kensington; daughter, Jody (Jim) Olearchick, of Upper Burrell Township; grandchildren, Sarah and James Olearchick, Amanda Sabo, and Caroline (Jared) Babik; and brother, Joe (Jean) Pastula. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 14 years, Joseph R. Sabo; and siblings, Mary P. Henry, Stella Zanick, and John Pastula. A private viewing and service for immediate family will be held Monday, April 27, 2020. A private burial will be held Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in St. Bernard Cemetery, Indiana, Pa. ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, was entrusted with the arrangements. Leave an online condolence at rossgwalker.com.