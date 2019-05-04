Ella May Skelton Emerick, 87, of Apollo, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019, at West Haven Manor in Washington Township. She was born Friday, May 29, 1931, in Union City, the daughter of the late Roy and Nina Rafferty Skelton. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Vandergrift. She enjoyed playing cards and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Donald E. Emerick and his wife, Christine, of Apollo, and Rebecca L. Williams, of San Diego, Calif.; four grandchildren, Jason Emerick and his wife, Ashley, of Allegheny Township, Jessica Emerick, of Upper Burrell, Melissa Mendoza and her husband, Josue, of San Diego, Calif., and Ryan Williams and his wife, Krystal, of Warrenton, Va.; five great-grandchildren, Dominic, Max, Sawyer, Talia and Wyatt; and her brother, Donald Skelton and his wife, Helen, of Sandusky, Ohio. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Malcolm "Mac" Emerick, in 2018; and a son-in-law, David Williams.

Family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until time of services at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019, in the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD, 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo. Services will be held at 4 p.m., with Pastor Michael Mrasz officiating. Interment will be held at Riverview Cemetery in Apollo.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ella's memory to , Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777. To view and send condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 4, 2019