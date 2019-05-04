The Valley News Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kelly L Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd
1916 Moore Ave
North Apollo, PA 15673
(724) 478-1900
Resources
More Obituaries for Ella Emerick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ella M. Emerick


1931 - 05 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ella M. Emerick Obituary
Ella May Skelton Emerick, 87, of Apollo, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019, at West Haven Manor in Washington Township. She was born Friday, May 29, 1931, in Union City, the daughter of the late Roy and Nina Rafferty Skelton. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Vandergrift. She enjoyed playing cards and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Donald E. Emerick and his wife, Christine, of Apollo, and Rebecca L. Williams, of San Diego, Calif.; four grandchildren, Jason Emerick and his wife, Ashley, of Allegheny Township, Jessica Emerick, of Upper Burrell, Melissa Mendoza and her husband, Josue, of San Diego, Calif., and Ryan Williams and his wife, Krystal, of Warrenton, Va.; five great-grandchildren, Dominic, Max, Sawyer, Talia and Wyatt; and her brother, Donald Skelton and his wife, Helen, of Sandusky, Ohio. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Malcolm "Mac" Emerick, in 2018; and a son-in-law, David Williams.
Family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until time of services at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019, in the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD, 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo. Services will be held at 4 p.m., with Pastor Michael Mrasz officiating. Interment will be held at Riverview Cemetery in Apollo.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ella's memory to , Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777. To view and send condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kelly L Corridoni Funeral Home Ltd
Download Now