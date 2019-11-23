|
Ellen C. Huth, of Freeport, passed away Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, of pancreatic cancer, surrounded by her loving family, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot. Ellen was born Dec. 5, 1928, in Buffalo Township, Sarver, a daughter of the late Cecelia (McIntyre) Easley, of Turtle Creek, and Wayne P. Easley, of Slate Lick. She was the widow of Charles B. "Buck" Huth, who passed in 2007. Ellen was a lifetime member of St. Mary, Mother of God Church in Freeport. She was a founding member of the Christian Mothers at St. Mary's parish. She was a wonderful mother and homemaker. Ellen enjoyed reading, doing puzzles, baking, bus trips, bingo, watching sports and spending time with her family. Ellen is survived by her three daughters, Karen A. and Daniel Lucovich, of Buffalo Township, Carol M. and Donald Landstrom, of Kittanning, and Kathleen A. Huth, of Freeport; and her two sons, Charles J. and Debbie Huth, of Sarver, and Patrick D. and Laura Huth, of Gilpin Township. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and members of the Huth, Lucovich, Landstrom, Sutara, Sypulski, Blose, Henretty and Rowe families. In addition to her parents and husband, Ellen was preceded in death by her two sisters, Mary Margaret Easley and Jean Easley.
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, and from noon to 2 and 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, in the REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 High St., Freeport. Everyone is invited to gather at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary, Mother of God Church in Freeport, with Father Ronald Maquinana officiating. Burial will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery, Freeport.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Freeport Area Library Association, 428 Market St., Freeport, PA 16229, and/or Freeport Area Meals on Wheels, 211 4th St., Freeport, PA 16229. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 23, 2019