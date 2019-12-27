Home

Charles B. Jarvie Funeral Home, Inc.
1607 Pittsburgh St
Cheswick, PA 15024
724-274-7080
Ellen M. Patterson


1927 - 05
Ellen M. Patterson Obituary
Ellen M. (Miller) Patterson, 92, of Cheswick, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. She was born May 3, 1927, to her parents, the late William and Veronica Parke Miller, and had been a lifelong resident of the Valley. Mrs. Patterson worked for The Wearever Division at Alcoa for many years before marrying her husband Joseph. She was a longtime member of Springdale United Methodist Church and a participant of Community Life in Tarentum. Mrs. Patterson enjoyed the company of her family, and she will be sadly missed by everyone. Surviving her are a daughter, Colleen (Jack) Sanford, of Cheswick; son, the Rev. Dr. Joseph (LuAnn) Patterson, of Slippery Rock; five grandchildren, David Patterson and fiancee Xeni, Aaron Patterson, Bill Sanford, Katie (Charlie) McKinney and Marla (P.J.) Critchlow; five great-grandchildren, Ila, Preston, Anna, Liam and Scarlett Critchlow; as well as nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Mrs. Patterson was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Joseph; two sisters, Ethel Micholas and Natalie Walsh; a niece, Margie Smith; and nephew, Bill Walsh.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, in THE CHARLES B. JARVIE CHESWICK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1607 Pittsburgh St., where services will commence at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, with Pastor Thomas Bracken officiating. Burial will follow in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Dorseyville, where she will be laid to rest beside her husband Joseph.
www.jarviefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 27, 2019
