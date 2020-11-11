1/1
Ellen R. Vogel
1932 - 2020
Ellen R. (Rosenberger) Vogel, 88, of Natrona Heights, passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior. She was born April 4, 1932, in Tarrtown, a daughter of the late Leroy and Laura (Taylor) Rosenberger. She met the love of her life, Donald L. Vogel, on a blind date. It was love at first sight. She later told her mother "that is the man I'm going to marry." They were married on July 24, 1954. They had three children. Ellen was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Natrona Heights. She enjoyed cooking, baking and reading books. She read hundreds and hundreds of books over her lifetime. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She especially enjoyed seeing her great-grandchildren. Ellen is survived by her children, Kathy (Eric) Johnson, Nancy (Jeffrey) Davis and Robert Vogel; grandchildren, Jeffrey Davis Jr., Dawn (Brian) Scanga, Jeremy (Brystal) Johnson and Joshua (Lynn) Johnson; great-grandchildren, Caleb and Max Davis, Carter, Capri and Laurel Johnson and Camden Scanga; her brother, Jerry Rosenberger; many nieces and nephews; by her four sisters-in-law, Carol Stoner, Sandra Vogel, Emily Geick and Bertha Jane Rosenberger; and by her good friend, Bonnie Ambrose. In addition to her parents, Ellen was preceded in death by her husband, Donald L. Vogel, Feb. 23, 1980; brothers, Richard and John Rosenberger; and by her sister, Karen Hooks. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday. Officiating will be the Rev. Jack Emerick. Burial will follow in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. Please be prepared to follow all CDC guidelines, including social distancing and face coverings. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 11, 2020.
