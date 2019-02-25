Elma A. (Wachter) Baker, 91, of West Deer Township, died Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019. She was born May 29, 1927, in Indiana Township to the late Lloyd and Helen (Keefer) Wachter. Elma had lived in West Deer for the past 68 years. She was a 1945 graduate of Springdale High School and a member of East Union Presbyterian Church, the Willing Workers of East Union Church, West Deer, as well as the West Deer Garden Club. Elma worked for many years at Michael Brothers Nursery in West Deer. Her enjoyment included gardening, knitting, crocheting and especially spending time with her family. Survivors include her children, Deborah L. (Steven) Cory, of Millersville, Md., Wade E. (Cathy) Baker, of Frazer Township, and Mona (Keith) Kszastowski, of West Deer; grandchildren, Mark Kszastowski, Diane (Ryan) Koegler, Megan Cory, Bradley (Ellen) Baker and Kristin Baker; and great-grandchildren, Cooper Kszastowski and Grayson Baker. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Baker, in 2007; and her brothers, Wilber Wachter and Everett Parker.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer. The family asks those attending the funeral service Wednesday to meet at 10 a.m. at East Union Presbyterian Church, East Union Road, Cheswick, in West Deer Township, with the Rev. James Ramsey officiating. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in East Union Cemetery, West Deer.

The Baker family wishes to express heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Fair Winds Manor and Three Rivers Hospice for the compassionate care they extended to their mother. View obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.