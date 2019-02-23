Elma L. (Bennett) Maier, 83, joined her husband Pat in heaven Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. She passed away in her cottage at Passavant Retirement Community in Zelienople, surrounded by her family. She was born on the family farm in Fredonia, Pa. and married Patrick A.L. Maier in 1956. After Pastor Pat graduated from seminary in Gettysburg, they served the Lutheran Church together in Coudersport, Freeport, Corry, Warren and Butler, Pa. from 1958 to 1998. She was preceded in death by her husband, Pat; her parents, Fred and Zelma; and four siblings, June, Lloyd, Peggy and Grace. She is survived by her sister, Irene; her sons, Jeff (Charlotte) and Pat (Jill) and their daughters, Kylie (Toby Bluemel) and Shea. Elma enjoyed being with family and friends, taking drives, baking, entertaining, playing games, horseback riding, walking in the woods and volunteering her time in numerous ways. She loved unconditionally and was loved in return. She will be missed by family and friends and her love will forever stay in our hearts.

The memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Seaman's Chapel, reception to follow at Scholl Conference Center, both located at Passavant Retirement Community in Zelienople. Arrangements were entrusted to BOYLAN FUNERAL HOME INC., 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, PA 16063.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to any of the following organizations: Passavant Community, C/O Lutheran Senior Life Foundation, 105 Burgess Drive, Zelienople, PA 16063, or to Lutherlyn, P.O. Box 355, Prospect, PA 16052, or to VNA Hospice of Western PA, 154 Hindman Road, Butler, PA 16001. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Feb. 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary