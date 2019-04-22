Elmer Roscoe Dick, 64, of Hyde Park, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019. He was born Aug. 13, 1954, at Columbia Hospital in Wilkinsburg, the son of the late Roscoe and Shirley Wagner Dick. Elmer graduated from East Allegheny High School and was a veteran of the Marine Corps. He was employed as a truck driver. Elmer was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing; and spending time with his family and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Jean Zacchia Dick, of Hyde Park; a son, Jason (Ashley) Dick, of Leechburg; a daughter, Jennifer (Timothy) Morgan, of Monroeville; a brother, Larry (Denise) Dick, of Pitcarin; two sisters, Tammy (Shane) Griffin, of Ohio, and Carla Marrero, of Canada; two half sisters, Tracy (Floyd) Cheslock, of East McKeesport, and Vicki Dick, of Wall; and seven grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Sherry Dick.

A private celebration of life will take place at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to the JANETTE L. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME INC., 2842 River Road, Vandergrift, PA 15690, 724-567-7006.

Online condolences may be made at Gamblefh.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary