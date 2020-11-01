Elmer Ralph Gloss, 82, died peacefully in his home in Indiana Township on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, surrounded by his family. Elmer was a 38-year member of the Syria Shriners, 40-year member of Masonic Lodge 546, 50-year member of the Aspinwall VFW, 40-year member of the Blawnox Sportsmans Club and was a congregant of Pine Creek Presbyterian Church in Fox Chapel. He retired from Fox Chapel School District in 2000 as head custodian of Fairview Elementary School. Elmer is survived by his wife of 30 years, Sue Ellen Gloss; his stepson, Jeffrey Anthony (wife Shayla Anthony); and his grandchildren, Caleb Anthony (16), Rebekah Anthony (10) and Joshua Anthony (8). He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert Dufford and Kathryn Gloss. Elmer's celebration of life was limited to family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children
or Pine Creek Presbyterian Church in Fox Chapel.