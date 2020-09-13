Eloise Irene Black Kelly, 90, of Cabot, formerly of North Apollo, passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights. She was born Friday, Dec. 27, 1929, in North Apollo, the daughter of the late Clarence A. and Mabel T. Douthitt Black. Before her retirement, she worked for Held's Shop n Save in North Apollo. She was a member of North Apollo Church of God. She is survived by her children, Kathy Hazlett, of Holland, Pa., and Kevin Hazlett and his spouse, Danielle, of Marmora, N.J.; and two grandchildren, Adam M. and Andrew L. Hazlett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Kelly. Family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at North Apollo Church of God, 507 20th St., North Apollo, PA 15673, with Pastor Robert Shallenberger officiating. Interment will be held at Riverview Cemetery in Apollo. The family would like to thank the nurses and therapists at Concordia for the excellent care that was given to our Mom over the past four years.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store