Eloise M. Smith, 89, of Buffalo Township, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019, peacefully, at Good Samaritan Hospice Unit at Concordia in Cabot. Eloise was born March 9, 1930, in Brackenridge, the only child of the late Isabel (Burdette) and Floyd Best. She was the widow of Harold E. Smith, who passed in 2016. Eloise was a wonderful mother and homemaker, and her greatest joys were her family and friends. She spent many years volunteering with Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed baking, reading, card club, and especially dining out. Eloise is survived by three daughters, Debra Jardine, of Buffalo Township, Kimberly and Dennis Postupack, of Adams Township, and Lisa and Mike Green, of South Buffalo Township; and her son, David Smith, of Natrona Heights. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Ryan and Jacki Fuhrman, Lauren Fuhrman and Britney Evans, and Christopher Jardine; her great-granddaughters, Penny and Daisy Fuhrman; and her daughter-in-law, Violet K. Smith, of Buffalo Township. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her son, Alan D. Smith.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, in the REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 High St., Freeport. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, in the funeral home. Burial will take place in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Freeport Area Library Association, 428 Market St., Freeport, PA 16229, or Freeport Area Meals on Wheels, 211 4th St., Freeport, PA 16229. To send a condolence, visit, www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 6, 2019