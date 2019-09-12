|
|
Elsie Jean Stolting Schultz, of New Kensington, died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, one day after her 91st birthday, at Concordia Lutheran Home, Cabot. Elsie was born Saturday, Sept. 8, 1928, in Logans Ferry, to the late Theodore and Agnes (Robertson) Stolting Sr. She was a graduate of New Kensington High School. Elsie worked at Alcoa, New Kensington, as a laborer in the Wear Ever Building for 11 years. She was a member of John Huss Lutheran Church in Arnold, the Senior Citizens of New Kensington, the Tall Tree of New Kensington, the Logans Ferry Sportsman's Club in Plum, was a life member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary, Lower Burrell, and was a Girl Scout for the Keystone Troup. Elsie also enjoyed bowling. Elsie is survived by her children, Robert A. (Ruth Ann) Schultz, of West Chester, and Lydia (Leonard Oppenheimer) Schultz, of St. Paul, Minn.; two grandsons, Daniel and Miles Oppenheimer; and a great-granddaughter, Eleanor "Ellie" Olivia Oppenheimer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Schultz, in 1989; and her brother, Theodore Stolting Jr.
Family and friends are invited from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at the CHURCHFIELD-PETERS FUNERAL HOME INC., 501 Fifth Ave., New Kensington, where a service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, with the Rev. Jerome Panzi Gru officiating. A private burial will follow at Eddyville Cemetery, Mahoning Township.
For online condolences, please visit us at www.petersfamilyfuneralhomes.com. Memorial contributions can be made to John Huss Lutheran Church, 1539 Kenneth Ave., Arnold.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 12, 2019