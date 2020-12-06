1/1
Elva E. Jones
1942 - 2020
Elva E. (Ferney) Jones, 77, of Tarentum, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at Platinum Ridge Nursing Home, Brackenridge. She was born Dec. 22, 1942, daughter of the late Walter and Anna (Martinec) Ferney. She lived her entire life in the area. Elva worked in healthcare and was a homemaker. She was of the Lutheran faith and enjoyed gardening, sitting on the front porch and watching the Pittsburgh Penguins. She was a wonderful mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed. Survivors include her children, Brenda Jones, of Maryland, Brian Jones, of Natrona Heights, Roy (Danette Slimick) Jones, of Tarentum, Mylissa (Terry Graham) Jones, of Brackenridge, and Rich (Rebecca) Jones, of Buffalo Township; grandchildren, Jason, Joseph (Teryse), Brandon, Jeff (Michalene), Samantha, Sarah (Dayne), Amanda (Cody), Ari and Cora; great-grandchildren, Noah and Caden Jones and Gannon Graham. Also surviving is her daughter-in-law, Terri (Rapp) Jones, of Upper Burrell; and her siblings, Walter (Marguerite) Ferney and Linda Ferney. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, William "Bill" Jones; brother, Kevin Ferney; and sisters, Priscilla Coffman and Patricia Sadecky. All services for Elva will be private. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Visit dusterfh.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
