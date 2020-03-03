|
Elvera "Vera" Runco, 90, formerly of Arnold, died Sunday, March 1, 2020. She was born in New Kensington on July 29, 1929, and was a daughter of the late Filomeno and Mary Capazolli Errico and had been a life resident of the local area. She was involved in the baking industry, having been a clerk at several of the local bakeries. She was an accomplished baker herself and also took pride in her cooking skills as well as her baking. Vera was a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington, and the Addolorata Society of the church. She is survived by her brother, Anthony J. "Tony" (Patricia) Errico, of New Kensington; and nephews and nieces, Maureen (Carmen) Bellavia, Tony Errico, Lyn (Ben) Conway and Matthew (Chris) Errico. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street, Lower Burrell, where prayers of transfer will be said at 11 a.m. Thursday followed by a Christian funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. in Mt. St. Peter Church. Entombment will follow in Union Cemetery, Arnold. www.RusiewiczFH.com.