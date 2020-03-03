Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-4118
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:30 AM
Mt. St. Peter Church

Elvera Runco


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elvera Runco Obituary
Elvera "Vera" Runco, 90, formerly of Arnold, died Sunday, March 1, 2020. She was born in New Kensington on July 29, 1929, and was a daughter of the late Filomeno and Mary Capazolli Errico and had been a life resident of the local area. She was involved in the baking industry, having been a clerk at several of the local bakeries. She was an accomplished baker herself and also took pride in her cooking skills as well as her baking. Vera was a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington, and the Addolorata Society of the church. She is survived by her brother, Anthony J. "Tony" (Patricia) Errico, of New Kensington; and nephews and nieces, Maureen (Carmen) Bellavia, Tony Errico, Lyn (Ben) Conway and Matthew (Chris) Errico. Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street, Lower Burrell, where prayers of transfer will be said at 11 a.m. Thursday followed by a Christian funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. in Mt. St. Peter Church. Entombment will follow in Union Cemetery, Arnold. www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elvera's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -