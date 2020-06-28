Elvira DiBiasio, of Vandergrift, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020, in AHN- Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh, surrounded by her loving family. Born April 20, 1960, in S. Ambrogio Sul Garigliano, Italy, she was a daughter of Alex and Josephine (Trionfo) DiBiasio of Vandergrift. Elvira lived most of her life in Vandergrift, and was a graduate of Clelian Heights School, Delmont. She was a member of St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, Vandergrift. Being a part of Elvira's life was an honor! She had a kind soul and a lovable personality. She was always sure to make you feel important, gently holding your hand or getting your attention from across the room just to smile at you. She loved her family so much, especially her nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Her collection of family pictures was like none other! She would quietly brag about her family, showing pictures of them to everyone she met. Her embroidering ability was unbelievable and she shared her talent, giving gifts to those she cherished the most. Elvira was a wonderful daughter, sister and aunt, always reminding them how much she loved them. She holds a very special place in many hearts and we are better people for having known her. She will be joining and rejoicing with her twin sister, Carmelina, in heaven as she leaves her loving parents' arms and they place her in God's loving arms. In addition to her parents, she is survived by siblings, John E. DiBiasio, of Vandergrift; Emilia M. (Aldo) Pacchioni of Allegheny Township; nieces, Alexa (Aaron) McCartney, Maria E. DiBiasio and Katelyn R. DiBiasio; nephews, Jason (Danielle) Pacchioni and Brandon (Loren) Pacchioni; great-nieces and -nephews, Antwon, Callen, Caterina, Locryn, Elowyn, Remalyn and Gia. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 in the BRADY-CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 429 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift, Pa. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Gertrude Roman Catholic Church, Vandergrift, with Father James Loew, O.S.B., as celebrant. Entombment will be in St. Gertrude Cemetery, Vandergrift. The family would like to thank KVOU (Kiski Valley Opportunities Unlimited) for their exceptional care and love they displayed throughout Elvira's time there; the NORTHCO (Family Services of Western Pennsylvania) staff for their encouragement in promoting Elvira's growth as a person; and the Sisters and staff at Clelian Heights School. Contributions may be made in Elivira's memory to KVOU, P.O. Box 305, Vandergrift, PA 15690, or Clelian Heights School, 135 Clelian Heights Lane, Greensburg, PA 15601. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jun. 28, 2020.