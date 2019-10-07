|
Elvira "Vera" S. (Longo) Ginocchi, 89, died Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Vera was the daughter of Frank A. and Angela (Sensi) Longo, and beloved wife of Anthony "Tony" L. Ginocchi, who predeceased her in 2011. Vera was a lifelong resident of Arnold and Lower Burrell. Vera was born during a snowstorm on May 30, 1930, causing her father to have to pick up the midwife to bring her to their home. Perhaps it was that notable beginning, because from the time she was a young girl, her fierce and independent spirit was evident to all who knew her. Throughout her life, she channeled that energy into tireless work on behalf of her beloved church, Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church. Vera prepared dinners too numerous to count, recounted precious church history, and maintained great pride in her Italian heritage and being Longo's Market "butcher's daughter." As fate would have it, a new young priest, the Rev. Francis L. Ginocchi, spent many happy hours at the Longo home; luckily for all of us, he had a brother. Tony and Vera were a perfect match, beginning a blessed life of family, faith, education and food. Vera's persistence, determination and deep loyalties are the hallmarks of her life. She is survived by her children, Anna Maria (Donald) Enders, of Harrisburg, Francis A. (Cathy) Ginocchi, of Westerville, Ohio, and Tom (Adrienne) Ginocchi, of Wexford; and three grandchildren, Andrew M. (Megan) Enders, Esq., Emily A. Enders (fiance Bryan Horst), and Casey A. Ginocchi; four nieces; and one nephew. In addition to her husband and parents, she is predeceased by her sister, R. Mary Farinelli, and her infant sister, who first carried the Elvira Sylvia Longo name.
Visitation will take place from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 5th. Ave., Arnold, PA 15068. Prayers of transfer will take place at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, followed at 10 a.m. by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, 100 Freeport Road, New Kensington, PA 15068. Burial will take place at Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
Tony and Vera shared a love of reading and an enduring belief in literacy. In this spirit, the family requests donations be made in her name to People's Library, 3052 Wachter Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068. To leave online condolences, visit www.Giunta-Bertucci.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 7, 2019