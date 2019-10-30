|
|
Emery A. Drescher, 101, of Saxonburg, passed away peacefully Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, after residing four months with his daughter in Seneca, Pa. Born July 2, 1918, in Saxonburg, he was the son of the late Charles A. Drescher and Anna M. Reamer Drescher. Emery was an Army veteran, serving in World War II during five major campaigns, including the Normandy invasion. He worked as a die maker for Du Co Ceramics, retiring after 28 years. He was a member of Bull Creek Presbyterian Church. Emery enjoyed growing apples, gardening and yard work. Surviving are his loving daughters, Louise M. (Daniel) Droney, of Seneca, Pa., and Jean (Larry) Noble, of Murrysville; his grandson, Timothy Droney, of Seneca, Pa.; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Alice J. Drescher, who passed away July 11, 2017; sisters, Elsie Byers, Leola Zier, Margaret Graff and Marie Alderson; and brothers, William Drescher, Paul Drescher, Henry Drescher and Howard Drescher.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at the FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg. There will be no services. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, Emery requested that people visit an elderly person, because he was blessed to have people visit him.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 30, 2019