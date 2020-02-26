|
|
Emil J. Banas, 96, of Springdale, went home to meet his Lord and his wife, Rose, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, in Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights, with his son, Darryl, by his side. He was born Aug. 30, 1923, in Hammond, Ind., to the late Andrew and Johanna (Balarski) Banas. A World War II Naval veteran, he served with Carrier Aircraft Service Unit 44 on Pinian, Mariana Islands. Emil retired as a stationery store keeper from Pittsburgh and Lake Erie Railroad McKees Rocks, where he worked 41 years. Emil and his wife, Rose, were two of the original founders and charter members of Open Bible Church of Springdale, where Emil served as a Sunday school teacher and longtime deacon. Emil and Rose maintained a prison fellowship ministry at the Allegheny County Jail and other penal institutions. Emil enjoyed serving his community as a part-time police officer for the City of New Kensington. He was a 32nd degree Mason of the 544 Centennial Lodge of Carnegie, Syria Shriners, and a lifetime member of the American Legion in Springdale. Emil and Rose enjoyed traveling and attending Naval reunions around the country. He is notorious for his cooking for church and family functions, always enjoying family gatherings. Emil was a fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers. He was the beloved husband of the late Rose (Gondak) Banas; loving father of David (Mary Ann) Banas, of North Port, Fla., Darryl Banas, of Springdale, and the late Duane Banas; father-in-law of Linda Banas Reno, of Lower Burrell; grandfather of David Banas and Marneese (James) Nicholson; great-grandfather of Charity Cheatham; great-great-grandfather of Payton Cheatham and Kamryn Patrick; and brother of Donald Banas, of Cheswick, and the late Andrew Banas and Dolores Davis. Friends and relatives will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION AND ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in the funeral home, with the Rev. Rick Fiore officiating. Entombment will follow in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township. The Springdale Veterans Association will hold services at 7 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Springdale Open Bible Church, 401 Colfax St., Springdale, PA 15144.