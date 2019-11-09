|
|
Emil J. Sosovicka Jr., 81, of Allegheny Township, passed away peacefully at home Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. He was born Oct. 30, 1938, in Natrona, to the late Emil J. and Amelia (Tomka) Sosovicka Sr. Emil has lived the past 55 years in Allegheny Township. He was a maintenance supervisor and owned and operated Sosovicka Contracting for many years. Emil was a member of the Allegheny Township Lions Club for 50 years, as well as their treasurer for 40 years. He also belonged to the Tarentum Elks No. 644. He graduated in 1956 from Har Brack High School. He attended Gateway Technical and Triangle Tech. Emil was involved with the Vandergrift Meals on Wheels and was an election poll worker in Allegheny Township. He was very involved with Liberty Mirror Junior Achievement program, taught CCD and worked with the girl's softball league of Allegheny Township. Emil also got great pleasure and delight working with his grandsons with the Boy Scouts of America for many years. He enjoyed stained glass, carpentry, crossword puzzles, playing cards, going to casinos and spending time at his cabin. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Marie E. (Kolek) Sosovicka; daughter, Denise M. (Larry) Brock Jr., of Allegheny Township; and grandsons, Andrew and Keegan Brock, who were the love of his life. Emil enjoyed going to all of their activities and celebrating in their successes. Also surviving are his siblings, Joseph Chernek, Robert (Sandy) Sosovicka, Ann Beigay and Helen Brander; sisters-in-law, Dolores (Thomas) Polchinski, Veronica (Michael) Kobulnicky and Andrea (Patsy) Scalise; numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews; and granddogs, Bex and Autumn. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Ludwig Chernek, John Chernek, Amelia Benik, Mary Jane Graham, Wilma Fusko and Emma P. Okopal.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Monday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, with the Rev. Neal Galley officiating. Allegheny Township Lion's Club will hold services at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to Vandergrift Meals on Wheels or Allegheny Township Lion's Club. Visit dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 9, 2019