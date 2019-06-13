|
Emily Alexis Sweazy, 17, of Madison, Ala., passed away Friday, June 7, 2019. She was born Jan. 23, 2002, in Topeka, Kan. She loved singing, writing and listening to music, acting, comedy, Disney movies, Manga and her friends and family. Emily is survived by her parents, Richard and Ella (Siemers) Sweazy Jr.; her sister, Dana Sweazy and nephew, Ivan; her brother, Alexander Sweazy; grandparents, Richard and Amy Sweazy, Delbert Siemers and Chong Routh; uncles, Sky (Karen) Siemers and Aaron (Kelle) Sweazy; and aunt, Anna (Bryan) Fox.
Her family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, June 16, 2019, in THE CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME INC., 801 Pittsburgh St., with parting prayers at 5 p.m. by their family friend, Don Pearrell. Burial will be private.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from June 13 to June 14, 2019