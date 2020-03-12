|
Emily C. Wittkopp, 79, of Fawn Township, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Concordia Lutheran Ministries, Cabot. She was born in New Kensington on May 20, 1940, was a daughter of the late Emil and Rose Monaco Plastino and has been a resident of Fawn Township for the past 30 years after moving from New Kensington. Mrs. Wittkopp was a very active member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington, where she served as a Eucharistic minister, Sunday school teacher and food bank volunteer. She also enjoyed gardening, bowling, cooking and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her four sons, Richard (Christine) Wittkopp, of Akron, Ohio, Mark (Jennifer) Wittkopp, of Bethel Park, Michael (Valerie) Wittkopp, of Plum, and Timothy (Julia) Wittkopp, of Rochester Hills, Mich.; grandchildren, Richard (Kelley) Wittkopp, Colleen (Andrew) DeMiglio, Nicole (Andrew) Boswell, Samantha (John) Kromalic, and Isaac, Jacob, Grace, Hailey, Emma, Riley, David, Noah and Amber Wittkopp; great-grandchildren, Abigail, Amelia, Charlotte, Ainsley and Lucas; and sister, Sandra (Neil) Johnson, of Leechburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Richard "Dick" Wittkopp; grandson Andrew Wittkopp; and sister, Ralphie Aiello. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street, where prayers of transfer will be said at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, followed by a Christian funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Mt. St. Peter Roman Church. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. The family suggests donations made in her name to To Play Too, a nonprofit organization for children with disabilities, 1055 Windy Oak Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15239. www.RusiewiczFH.com.