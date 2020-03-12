Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-4118
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:30 AM
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Mt. St. Peter Roman Church

Emily C. Wittkopp


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emily C. Wittkopp Obituary
Emily C. Wittkopp, 79, of Fawn Township, died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Concordia Lutheran Ministries, Cabot. She was born in New Kensington on May 20, 1940, was a daughter of the late Emil and Rose Monaco Plastino and has been a resident of Fawn Township for the past 30 years after moving from New Kensington. Mrs. Wittkopp was a very active member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington, where she served as a Eucharistic minister, Sunday school teacher and food bank volunteer. She also enjoyed gardening, bowling, cooking and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her four sons, Richard (Christine) Wittkopp, of Akron, Ohio, Mark (Jennifer) Wittkopp, of Bethel Park, Michael (Valerie) Wittkopp, of Plum, and Timothy (Julia) Wittkopp, of Rochester Hills, Mich.; grandchildren, Richard (Kelley) Wittkopp, Colleen (Andrew) DeMiglio, Nicole (Andrew) Boswell, Samantha (John) Kromalic, and Isaac, Jacob, Grace, Hailey, Emma, Riley, David, Noah and Amber Wittkopp; great-grandchildren, Abigail, Amelia, Charlotte, Ainsley and Lucas; and sister, Sandra (Neil) Johnson, of Leechburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Richard "Dick" Wittkopp; grandson Andrew Wittkopp; and sister, Ralphie Aiello. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street, where prayers of transfer will be said at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, followed by a Christian funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Mt. St. Peter Roman Church. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. The family suggests donations made in her name to To Play Too, a nonprofit organization for children with disabilities, 1055 Windy Oak Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15239. www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emily's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -