Maurice L. Knee Ltd.-Plum
7663 Saltsburg Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15239
412-798-9740
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Joy Roman Catholic Church
Emma A. Borandi Obituary
Emma A. (DePellegrin) Borandi, 93, of Plum, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph E. Borandi; loving mother of Joan (late William "Buzzy") McKinnon and Pamela Scalamogna; adoring "Meme" of Laurie, William "B.J.", Heather and Josh; sister of Natalie Evan, Dolores Richardson and the late Marino, Rose, Virginia, Jimmy, Jean and Macky; and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends were received Friday at MAURICE L. KNEE LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Road (across from S&T Bank), Plum, PA 15239. Mass of Christian Burial was Saturday in Our Lady of Joy Roman Catholic Church. Interment followed in Plum Creek Cemetery.
