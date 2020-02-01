|
|
Emma A. (DePellegrin) Borandi, 93, of Plum, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph E. Borandi; loving mother of Joan (late William "Buzzy") McKinnon and Pamela Scalamogna; adoring "Meme" of Laurie, William "B.J.", Heather and Josh; sister of Natalie Evan, Dolores Richardson and the late Marino, Rose, Virginia, Jimmy, Jean and Macky; and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends were received Friday at MAURICE L. KNEE LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Road (across from S&T Bank), Plum, PA 15239. Mass of Christian Burial was Saturday in Our Lady of Joy Roman Catholic Church. Interment followed in Plum Creek Cemetery.