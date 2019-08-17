The Valley News Dispatch Obituaries
Emma B. Steele


1923 - 09
Emma B. Steele Obituary
Emma B. Steele, 95, of Natrona Heights, formerly of New Kensington, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, in Platinum Ridge Center, Brackenridge. She was born Sept. 17, 1923, in New Kensington, to the late Joseph and Emma Ramsden Flatt. Emma enjoyed spending time with children and family, reading, and gardening, especially her flowers. She was previously a volunteer for Animal Protectors. She was a member of various churches. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Rankin Steele; daughter-in-law, Terrie Hazlett Steele; three brothers, Joe, Tom and Steve Flatt; four sisters, Margaret Kerns, Dorothy Schweiger, Alice Block and Margaret Schweiger Buynak; and fiance, Steve Buynak. She is survived by her son, Tom Steele; grandpuppy, Buddy; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Family and friends will be received from 1 to 3 and 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, in the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in the funeral home, with the Rev. Dean Ward officiating. Private burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
Tom would like to thank all of the staff at Platinum Ridge Center for the great care, love and support that they provided to his mother. It will not be forgotten.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 17, 2019
