Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-4118
More Obituaries for Emma Gemballa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emma Gemballa


1923 - 06
Emma Gemballa Obituary
Emma Gemballa, 96, of Lower Burrell, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in her home. She was born June 3, 1923, to the late Joseph and Maria Stein Gemballa, and was a lifelong resident of Lower Burrell. Emma was a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington. She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Mathias Slathosky, Diane Wood, Joseph Legge and Joseph Gemballa; and sister-in-law, Grace Gemballa. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Carl Gemballa; and sister, Eleanor Gemballa.
Per Emma's request, there will be no visitation. Friends are invited to attend graveside services at 10 a.m. Friday in Greenwood Memorial Park. Arrangements are by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell.
www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 25, 2019
