Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
(724) 224-8688
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Emma M. Debor


1935 - 2020
Emma M. Debor Obituary
Emma M. (Reedy) Debor, 84, of Natrona Heights, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Quality Life Services Apollo, Washington Township. She was born June 26, 1935, in Natrona Heights, to the late John Franklin and Anna Mae (Holt) Reedy. Emma worked in the office at the former Bi Lo supermarket in Natrona Heights. She was of the Lutheran faith. Emma enjoyed trips to the casino, bird watching, playing on her tablet and going to the movies with her friend, Janet. Emma is survived by her two daughters, Diane (David) Walters, of Natrona Heights, and Patricia (David) McIntyre, of Natrona Heights; and by her five grandchildren, Tanya McIntyre, Samantha (Aaron Linn) Walters, Desiree McIntyre, Derek McIntyre and Shelby Walters. In addition to her parents, Emma was preceded in death by her husband, Donald E. Debor, March 23, 2019; son, Jeffrey L. Debor; and by her sisters, Hazel Acre, Gladys Dunning and Catherine McCrea. Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday. Officiating will be the Rev. R. Cameron Malcolm IV. Burial will be private. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
