Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament Church
Natrona Heights, PA
Emma P. Okopal


1934 - 2019
Emma P. Okopal Obituary
Emma P. Okopal, 85, formerly of Natrona Heights, passed away Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at Fair Winds Manor, Winfield Towship. She was born June 29, 1934, in Harrison Township to the late Emil J. and Amelia (Tomka) Sosovicka Sr. Emma lived most of her life in Natrona Heights, where she was a homemaker and also worked in the cafeteria at Highlands High School for a number of years. She was a member of Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights, and the Brackenridge American Legion Auxiliary. Emma enjoyed gardening, crocheting, knitting, sewing, cooking and baking. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, which was the most important to her and her three angel daughters. The family would like to give a big thank-you to the staff at Fair Winds Manor and a special thank-you to Kathleen for the wonderful care. Emma is survived by her daughters, Deborah (Tracy) Rowe, of Saxonburg, and Kathy S. (John) Chilia and Anita M. (Gary) Hines, both of Natrona Heights; grandchildren, Sara Bloch, of Saxonburg, Chase (Jocelyn) Rowe, of Valencia, Joseph Bloch, of Natrona Heights, Marisa (Shane) Jakubovic, of Valencia, Alyssa (Thomas) Huet, of Sarver, and Grant Hines and fiancee, Katelyn Kendra, of Natrona Heights; great-grandchildren, Madi Oligee, of Saxonburg, Nolan, Annie and Harper Rowe, of Valencia, and Quin, Novak and Roman Jakubovic, of Valencia. Also surviving are her siblings, Joseph Chernek, Emil (Marie) Sosovicka, Robert (Sandy) Sosovicka, Ann Beigay and Helen Brander. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, Louis J. Okopal in 1987; and her siblings, Ludwig "Rudy" Chernek, John Chernek, Amelia Benik, Mary Jane Graham and Wilma Fusko.
Visitation is from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. A Christian Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights. Burial will be in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to Meals on Wheels, Natrona Heights. Visit dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 21, 2019
