Dunmire-Kerr and Rowe Funeral Home
244 Franklin Ave
Vandergrift, PA 15690
724-568-3639
Emma Sicari


1924 - 2020
Emma Sicari Obituary
Emma Naretto Sicari, 95, of Vandergrift, died Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in Senior Care Plaza, McKeesport. She was born Dec. 18, 1924, in Vandergrift, the daughter of the late Petro and Catherine Garda Naretto, and a member of St. Gertrude Catholic Church in Vandergrift. Survivors include her daughter, Rita Sicari Ball, of Irwin; and two grandchildren, Alexander and Ava Ball. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Antoinette Varano, Teresina Patterson and Erma Milito. At the request of the family, services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to the DUNMIRE-KERR & ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. To leave an online condolence, visit us at www.dunmirekerr.com.
