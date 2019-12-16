Home

Redmond Funeral Home Inc
524 High St
Freeport, PA 16229-1222
(724) 295-4500
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Redmond Funeral Home Inc
524 High St
Freeport, PA 16229-1222
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Redmond Funeral Home Inc
524 High St
Freeport, PA 16229-1222
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Redmond Funeral Home Inc
524 High St
Freeport, PA 16229-1222
More Obituaries for Eric Graham
Eric D. Graham


1981 - 2019
Eric D. Graham Obituary
Eric D. Graham, 38, of Saxonburg, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, unexpectedly in Broward County, Fla. Eric was born in Natrona Heights on May 20, 1981. Eric was a 2000 graduate of Freeport Area High School. He worked as a marketing manager for Florida Home Improvement Association for the past two years. He was also a certified heavy equipment operator. Eric enjoyed playing hockey, snow boarding, water skiing, playing cards and ping pong. Eric is survived by his maternal grandparents who raised him, Harry "Buzz" Jr. and Karen Humes, of Buffalo Township; his father and stepmother, Wesley and Paula Graham, of Saxonburg; his sister, Jenn and Paul Bergad, of South Buffalo Township; two stepbrothers, Richard Ruffaner and Wilson and Brianna Ruffaner; half sister, Cambria; and three half brothers, William, Tyler and Robert. Eric is also survived my many aunts, uncles and cousins who loved him very much. Eric was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Perry and Dottie Graham; maternal great-grandparents, Harry and Mardelle Humes Sr. and Donald and Catherine (Jean) Klingensmith; uncles, David and Donald Graham; and his aunt, Joyce Graham.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 High St. in Freeport. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, in the funeral home with Pastor Shawn Smith of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Sarver officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to National MS Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163; or National Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848, Longmont, CO, 80502. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 16, 2019
