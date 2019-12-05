|
|
Eric D. Henderson, 50, of New Kensington, passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019. Born Dec. 6, 1968, in Xenia, Ohio, to Elizabeth and Granville Henderson, Eric lived in Xenia for the first five years of his life, but he lived most of his life in New Kensington. He graduated from Valley High School, where he had found a passion for baseball and football -- wonderful outlets for his physical talents and abundant energy. Adventurous and multi-talented, Eric had a wide variety of work experiences, ranging from industry jobs to various health care and restaurant positions. He loved to cook and could put an imaginative meal together easily with any ingredients on hand. His favorite food was Italian hoagies. Eric's interest in cuisine was matched by his passion for his work in the health care field. He had experience in doctors' offices and worked as a phlebotomist at different hospitals. Eric was adored for his quick wit and animated sense of humor. His gift for making people laugh meant that he brightened every room he walked into; his humor was effortless and always keyed to the gatherings of which he was a part. And while his wit was sharp and his style animated, he drew people to him because he lightened everyone's load. He was a devoted Steelers fan and enjoyed watching the game with his father on Sundays and teasing his grandmother about her devotion to the team even from North Carolina. His love of sport and his day-to-day joy in provoking laughter were equaled by his capacity for living life to the fullest, whether indulging in adventures such as boating on the river or flying in a helicopter. His dream job was to be on the Medivac flight team. Notwithstanding his many interests and a rich social life, he also enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, Aidenn Acre, Lindenn Acre, Joshua Yates, Ace Hickman and Harley Hickman. Eric is survived by his children, Zachary Hickman, of New Kensington; Mariah L. Acre, of Lusby, Md.; Eric Henderson, of New Kensington; Brianna Hooper, of New Kensington; Tierra Henderson, of Pittsburgh; Braelyn Henderson, of Pittsburgh; Erica Henderson, of New Kensington; and Chloe Davis, of Creekside, Pa. Eric will be missed by the loved ones who survive him: his grandmother, Evelyn Freeman, of Durham, N.C.; his loving parents, Granville and Elizabeth Henderson, of New Kensington; and his sister, Rashida Henderson, of Pittsburgh. He leaves numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, loved ones and friends. He was preceded in death by his son, Jaxon Henderson, of New Kensington; his uncle, Lester Henderson, of New Kensington; two aunts, Zoeain Henderson and Phyllis Olivari, his uncle, Leonard Henderson; and his cousin, Thomas Henderson.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 6, 2019, at CHURCHFIELD PETERS FUNERAL HOME, New Kensington. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell, with a repast at the Alle-Kiski Senior Center, New Kensington. Transitional services of love entrusted to CALVIN L. SHEFFIELD FUNERAL HOME INC., 1125 Allegheny Ave., Pittsburgh (near the North Shore), 412-322-2530.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 5, 2019