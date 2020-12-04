Eric Carl Vonderheid, M.D., former professor of dermatology and oncology at Johns Hopkins University between 2002 and 2007, died after a long struggle with prostate cancer, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. He was born Nov. 3, 1942, the only son of Carl G. Vonderheid Jr., M.D. and Thelma Shaw Vonderheid, and raised in New Kensington. Eric is survived by his loving wife, Kathleen; devoted children, Erica Williams, of Lakewood, Colo., and Carl Vonderheid, of Blackstone, Mass.; his sister, Nancy Hutchison; and his grandson, Asher Williams. Eric was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Elizabeth Vonderheid. Eric received his undergraduate education at the Pennsylvania State University and medical degree from Temple University School of Medicine. Eric served in the Navy for two years before starting his dermatology career at the Skin and Cancer Hospital, Temple University, and later Hahnemann University in Philadelphia. His research was focused on the study and treatment of lymphomas of the skin. Eric was a founding member of the International Society for Cutaneous Lymphomas. Eric had a wonderful sense of humor and a love for life. He enjoyed golf, duplicate bridge and travel and other outings with his wife. No memorial service is planned. However, if you wish to remember Eric in a special way, please consider a gift in his memory to University of Arizona Cancer Center (Dr. Edward Gelmann), the oncologist who treated Eric, or the Sydney Kimmel Cancer Center, John Hopkins Oncology Center in Baltimore, who provide support for Eric's research after he retired as an adjunct professor of the Oncology Center.



