Eric Z. Haser
1951 - 2020-05-13
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eric's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eric Z. Haser, 68, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, after a short but courageous battle with cancer. Eric was born Oct. 6, 1951, in New Kensington. He graduated from Burrell Senior High School in 1970 where he played football as an All-Conference athlete and wrestled. He will be sadly missed by all the friends and acquaintances with whom he remained in touch over the years. He attended Shippensburg University and then enlisted in the Navy where he served proudly during the Vietnam War from 1973-1975. Upon his return, he attended the University of Pittsburgh and graduated with a bachelor's degree in public administration in 1985. Soon after graduating from Pitt, he moved to Columbus, Ohio, where he lived for over 35 years. After moving to Columbus, he was employed by Davis Associates from 1986-1998, beginning his career representing employers in workers' compensation cases throughout the state of Ohio. In 1999, he joined KKSG as an account executive, where he continued his career for the next 21 years. He represented employers with professionalism, a sense of fairness, and a dogged determination. He enjoyed a reputation as a smart, competent, and fair representative. Eric was a sportsman. He hunted and fished with his Burrell buddies at a camp near the headwaters of the Allegheny River. The Tiki Trophy was a coveted fishing prize among the guys of which he was a proud three-time winner. Turkey, deer hunting, and fishing were favorite seasonal activities for him. Many times they served as an excuse just to be in the woods, lean against a tree, and read a good book. He bowled, played softball, and played in a regular golf league. He was long off the tee, but like most golfers, continued to work on his game, which seemed to elude him. But to Eric, golf was more of an excuse to talk about the issues of the day, or the latest Steelers, Blue Jackets, or Pirates game. His friends all became friends because of his inclusive nature. Fourteen years ago, Eric had an idea to start a golf outing with proceeds going to those in the workers' compensation community who were going through a life-altering event. The Spring Fling Golf Thing was formed and this 501(c)(3) organization has raised significant funds toward that mission. It stands as a legacy for who Eric was, bringing people from opposite sides of thetogether for the greater good of helping those in need, and of course, having fun in the process. Eric will be remembered for his love of life, sense of humor, and positive nature. He loved and was loved greatly by his friends and family. In recent years, his relationship with his brown-eyed love, Gloria Castrodale, brought him his greatest happiness. Gloria and his family wish to thank all his friends and family for their support during Eric's illness. The outpouring of help and wishes will always be remembered with gratitude. Eric was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and June Rae (Callender) Haser. He is survived by fiancee, Gloria Castrodale; her son, Frankie, and daughter, Maria; sister, Aimee (Douglas) Woods, of Upper Burrell; brother, Ralph G. Haser, of New Kensington; nieces, Alexis (Jason) Wisniewski, of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Alison (Michael) Hall, of Chagrin Falls, Ohio; nephew, Zachary (Kiely) Haser, of Pittsburgh; also surviving are his loving cousins, grandnephews and nieces, and Uncle Ralph Callender. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a charitable contribution may be made in Eric's memory to Spring Fling Golf Thing Inc., Randy Mikes, 1237 Norwell Drive, Columbus, OH 43220. Proceeds will be used to establish the Eric Z. Haser Memorial Scholarship.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rutherford Corbin Funeral Home
515 High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
614-885-4006
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
May 16, 2020
From the Burrell High School Class of 1970:

The class of 1970 has been meeting since 2019 to plan for its 50th year reunion. Eric has been an integral part of the planning because of his continued school pride, dedication, and commitment to our class. He has been travelling from Ohio to contribute his thoughts and ideas to make our class reunion a success.

The planning group and all of the class of 1970 are deeply saddened by the news of Erics passing. We convey our most sincere condolences. We will see you at the reunion in a special way, Eric.
Richard DeBlasio
Classmate
May 16, 2020
From the Burrell High School Class of 1970:

The class of 1970 has been meeting since 2019 to plan for its 50th year reunion. Eric has been an integral part of the planning because of his continued school pride, dedication, and commitment to our class.

He has been travelling from Ohio to contribute his thoughts and ideas to make our class reunion a success.

The planning group and all of the class of 1970 are deeply saddened by the news of Eric's passing. We convey our most sincere condolences. We will see you at the reunion in a special way, Eric.
Richard DeBlasio
May 16, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Robert Kenny
May 16, 2020
My sympathies to Eric's family and friends. I was not aware of Eric's illness and subsequent death until it appeared in the online Dispatch obituaries. I worked with Eric at Davis & Associates for many years. He was always upbeat and just a great person all around. It was good to see him and many others from the old Davis group at our get together in 2018. RIP Eric. You will be missed by many.
Eva Thiel
Coworker
May 16, 2020
My sympathies to all. I worked with Eric for over 20 years as he represented our company. He was professional and very well informed. His humor was a real plus!
Judi
Coworker
May 16, 2020
Aimee, my deepest sympathies to you, Gloria, and your family. Such a lovely tribute to an obviously well loved, giving, and accomplished man. His picture speaks volumes for the joy he most obviously gave to others. Such a handsome man. May he Rest In Peace. Love you ❤
Christine
Friend
May 15, 2020
ack and I are so sorry for your loss. Eric was one of my favorites from the class of 1970. He always had a smile on his face. You will all be in our thoughts and prayers. Love to you all
Donna
Classmate
May 15, 2020
What a loss of a wonderful man. The world will be missing his happy smile and great sense of humor. My thoughts and prayers go out to Gloria and To Erics whole family. He will be greatly missed.
Barb
Friend
May 15, 2020
A truly wonderful and funny being. Gone too soon and forever in all our hearts. Sending love to your beautiful fiancé and family during this time.
Michelle
Coworker
May 15, 2020
Although I only knew him in a business sense when he had hearings in Mansfield, he was always professional and I enjoyed having him in my hearing room. I am saddened by the news that he got sick and passed so quickly. Rest In Peace Mr. Haser. You will be missed!Prayers for his family and for all who loved him.
Melissa Karl
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved