Erica Tasha Maddox, 26, of Pittsburgh, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. She was born Jan. 22, 1994, in New Kensington, to Lachell Tressler Wilburn and Eric A. Maddox. Erica served as a Corporal in the Marine Corps. She enjoyed swimming, playing sudoku, listening to music and spending time with her family, especially her daughter, Skylar E. Maddox-Adams. She was a joyful, free-spirited person, who always enjoyed a good laugh. She is survived by her daughter, Skylar E. Maddox-Adams; mother, Lachell Wilburn; father, Eric A. (Connie) Maddox; eight siblings, Abdul, Alim, Isaiah, Diego, Eric, Terrica, Nathan, and Nadine; aunts, Tasha, Tracy, and Aleshia; paternal grandparents, Lydia Green-Braxton and Harold Green; paternal great-grandmother, Annie Nails; and a host of additional aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Thelma Copney; uncle, William D. Scates Jr.; and maternal great-grandmother, Dorothy Cessna. All services are private. Burial will be in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville. ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington was entrusted with the arrangements.



