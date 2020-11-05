Erma Lee Henry Kunkle, 72, of Apollo, passed away Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at home. She was born Sunday, Sept. 19, 1948, in Butler, the daughter of the late Blaine and Esther Rowe Henry. Erma was a member of the First Lutheran Church of Apollo. She enjoyed kayaking and hunting. She loved her day trips with her friends, cooking, canning and crocheting. She especially loved the time she spent with family and her grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Samuel Kunkle and his wife, Lauren, of Florida, and Douglas Kunkle, of Louisiana; four grandchildren; her sisters, Linda Benninger and her husband, Butch, of Apollo, Lois Smith and her husband, Tom, of Trafford, Sharon Botti and her husband, Steve, of Idaho, and a brother, Theodore Mague, of Florida. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Kunkle, and her sister, Nancy Henry. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions be made in Erma's memory to Disabled American Veterans
, 1000 Liberty Ave. No. 1606, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. All funeral arrangements were entrusted to the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo. To view and send online condolences, visit us at www.corridonifuneralhomes.com
.