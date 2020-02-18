|
|
Ernest J. Tegge Jr., 89, of West Deer Township, died Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at his home with his family by his side. He was born July 23, 1930, in Pittsburgh and was a son of the late Ernest J. Sr. and Frances (Fiorillo) Tegge. Ernie began his working career at the age of 10 working for Morry's Drug Store on the North Side as a soda jerk, working for them for 10 years. He was a 1948 graduate of North Catholic High School and received an associate's business degree from Washington University in St. Louis, Mo. Ernie worked as the manager of Quaker Life Insurance Co. for more than 27 years and then as the chairman and business manager for the Deer Creek Drainage Basin Authority, West Deer, for seven years until he retired. He was a member of St. Catherine of Sweden, Hampton; the Knights of Columbus, Council 14722, Hampton, where he served as Grand Knight; and the Queen of Angels fourth degree council 2191, Wexford. Ernie was an active member of the Knights of Columbus Color Corps and had received the Bishop's Award for Charity. He enjoyed playing cards, crossword puzzles, traveling and especially caring for his family. Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Christina M. "Tina" (Ambrosi) Tegge; children, Kathy M. (George M. Jr.) Tymas, of West Deer, Ernest J. (Karen) Tegge III, of Deltona, Fla., Robert Randolph Tegge, of Hampton, and Laurie A. (Scott) Scholl, of West Deer; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Margaret Misitti, Mary Slaughter and John and Donald Tegge. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer, where parting prayers will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Friday with a Catholic funeral Mass following in Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church with the Rev. James P. Holland officiating. He will be laid to rest in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Seminarian Fund, c/o Knights of Columbus No. 14722, 2510 Middle Road, Glenshaw, PA 15116; or Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023. View the obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.