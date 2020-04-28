|
Ernest L. "Ernie" Bottles Sr., 75, of South Buffalo Township, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, while surrounded by his family at Allegheny Valley Hospital in Natrona Heights. Ernie was born in Curtisville on April 5, 1945, and was a son of the late Dorothy (Walters) and Floyd C. Bottles Sr. He worked for many years as a coal miner at Fawn Mine in Fawn Township. After the mine closed, Ernie went to work for Holbein Inc. in Sarver for a number of years. Ernie was a member of the Freeport Eagles and VFW. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, playing pool and spending time with his family. Ernie is survived by his two sons, Ernest L. Bottles Jr., of Apollo, Jason and Ronnie Bottles, of South Buffalo Township; his daughter, Elizabeth "Lizzy" and Leroy "Fuzzy" Swiklinski, of Parks Township; his eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Ernie is also survived by his brothers, Floyd C. Jr. and Diane Bottles, of Espyville, Pa., and James and Dolores Bottles, of Natrona Heights; his sister, Daisy and Howard Suhan, of Natrona Heights; and his first wife, Dolly (Suhan) Bottles, of Vandergrift. Ernie was preceded in death by his wife, Pam (Henry) Bottles; brother, Richard Bottles; sister, Grace Sproull; his granddaughter, Heather Swiklinski; and the love of his life, Mary Ann (Janosky) Bottles. At the family's request, there will be no visitation, and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fraternal Order of Eagles, 101 Fifth St., Freeport, PA 16229. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com