Ernest L. "Ernie" Hollis, 65, of Kiski Township, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in UPMC East, Monroeville. Born Sept. 20, 1954, in Indiana, Pa., he was the son of the late Robert M. Hollis and Geraldine T. (Fulton) Hollis. Ernie was a graduate of Leechburg High School, and attended the University of Pittsburgh Greensburg Campus for metallurgical science. He served our country with the Army. Ernie worked as a crane operator for U.S. Steel in Homestead, then owned Hollis Construction. He last worked as a crane operator for Akers National Roll in Avonmore, retiring in 2010. Ernie earned the title of "Master Hollis" at the ATA Black Belt Academies in Apollo and Vandergrift. He was very involved, and taught both adult and children's classes over the years. Ernie also enjoyed hunting, camping, and loved playing music, skilled with the guitar and drums. In addition to his parents, Ernie was preceded in death by his sisters, Virginia Russell and Evelyn Dunnivan. Ernie is survived by his companion of 22 years, Jacklyn A. Woodrow; children, Kristine M. (Matthew) Bertino, of Kiski Township, Joshua W. Hollis, of Columbus, Ohio, and James R. (Andrea) Hollis, of North Apollo; stepchildren, Michael (Dori Simpson) Woodrow, of Verona, Heather (Arlin) Tart, of North Carolina, and Elizabeth (Andy) Quillen, of Plum; grandchildren, Julie, Jacob, Olivia, Emily, Tyler, Cameron and Elias; stepgrandchildren, Michael, Wyatt and Carter; sisters, Patricia A. (Gordon) McAlister, of Export, Janet (Dan) Held, of Leechburg, and Elizabeth J. Arner, of Kiski Township; and many nieces and friends. Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Please respect state mandates concerning the covid-19 pandemic, which limit visitations to 25 people at a time, as well as wearing masks, and social distancing. A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, outside of the funeral home in Apollo. Please join the family as they honor the life of a man who was loved and respected by so many. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made in Ernie's memory to the Center For Organ Recovery, 204 Sigma Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15238. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com
