Ernest Thomas Michael, of San Diego, Calif., passed away peacefully Monday, April 22, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was 87 years old. Born Jan. 18, 1932, in New Kensington, to Hanna (John) and Elmaza Michael, Ernie was the youngest of three sons, including brothers, Mike and George. Ernie graduated from New Kensington High School in 1950 and after a stint as a fingerprint clerk for the FBI, was drafted and served two years in the Army during the Korean War. Shortly thereafter, his GI Bill enabled him to attend Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where he received a bachelor of science in education and a certificate to teach high school business and arithmetic courses. Ernie married Sylvia Michael Dimitroff Aug. 30, 1957, and soon after was hired by the Oxnard Union High School District for the newly established Rio Mesa High School. Ernie and Sylvia moved to California to start their careers and raise a family. Ernie enjoyed more than 35 years in education as an educator, department chair, then district level director. He not only created, but spearheaded, several outreach programs with community business partnerships, enabling student training for full-time, postgraduate careers. Ernie was also an entrepreneur, an owner and operator of real estate and tax preparation businesses. After becoming a widower, Ernie found love again, married Ruth Dundon July 26, 2003, and moved to San Diego. Ernie was gifted with many talents, always welcoming new opportunities and adventures. Whether he was traveling throughout Europe for a year with his young family, perfecting his ever-improving golf game, or becoming an award-winning artist featured at the Del Mar Fair, Ernie's zest for life and electric personality lit up every room. He loved wholeheartedly and, while prioritizing his family, always made others feel they were the most special people in the world. His infectious laugh, tender-but-all-embracing hugs, pearls of wisdom and generous spirit will be greatly missed. In addition to Ruth, his beloved wife of 16 years, Ernie is survived by his son, Greg (his wife, Lisa, and their daughter, Sabrina Nesbitt, and son, Peter), his daughter, Kami (her husband, Brett Koren, and their boys, Shane and Cade), and his stepdaughter, Amy McGuire (her husband, Marc) and stepson, Matt Dundon (his wife, Ivonna, and their children, Charles and Marika). Ernie is also survived by many loving nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 25, 2019