Ernest W. "Ernie" Kalinowsky, of White Plains, Md., passed away Jan. 13, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born Dec. 29, 1936, in Brackenridge and was a son of the late Ernest and Philamina Kalinowsky. Ernie joined the Marine Corps the day after graduating from Har-Brack High in 1955. Soon after, he married Mary Jane Betush, and they enjoyed 48 years of marriage until her death in 2005. Ernie was proud of his military career, with more than 11 years as a Marine and continuing his service to his country in the Marine Reserve, the Air National Guard and many years of civil service. Most of his retirement years were spent on Cobb Island, Md., where he, Mary and their family shared many wonderful memories, and he was a proud member of the Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department. Ernie was in perpetual motion and was always busy gardening, fishing, crabbing or riding his bicycle. He never missed a high school reunion until 10 years ago. After marrying Lydia Purnell in 2014, he relocated to White Plains. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in LaPlata, Md., where services were held Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. Ernie was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Mary; and two sisters, Mina Hepler and Roxanne Evanski. Ernie is survived by his wife, Lydia; daughters, Vicki Jenkins (Steve) and Julie Ann Cooper (Scott); son, Ernest John Kalinowsky; brother, Louis Kalinowsky; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Cobb Island Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 156, Cobb Island, MD 20625.