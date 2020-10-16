1/1
Estell Reskiewicz
1916 - 2020
Estell Reskiewicz, 104, of Arnold, died Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, in Belair Health and Rehabilitaiton, Lower Burrell. She was born Sept. 28, 1916, in Beyer, Pa., to the late Lawrence and Victoria Winscicki Kosloski, and has been a resident of Arnold since 1937. She was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness and worked as a sales clerk for Bettor's and Hart's Department Stores. She enjoyed reading newspapers and being active with Kingdom Hall. She is survived by her three children, Elaine Tsialafos and Donna Thomas, both of Surprise, Ariz., and Edmund Reskiewicz, of Lower Burrell; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edmund Reskiewicz, and brothers, William, Victor, Daniel and John Kozlowski. Private arrangements are by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, ARNOLD & LOWER BURRELL.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 16, 2020.
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
