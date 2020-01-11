|
Esther E. (Palmer) Troutman, 100, of Washington Township, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, at Forbes Regional Hospital in Monroeville. She was born Dec. 26, 1919, in Indiana, Pa., a daughter of the late Earl Palmer and Elizabeth (Hinds) Palmer. Esther was a homemaker who had returned to school later in life to receive her high school diploma in 1970. An 81-year member of Pine Run Presbyterian Church of Markle, she had been an elder of the church, a Sunday school teacher, and past president of the women's association. Esther was also a member of the "Red Hats," Markle Women's Bowling League and the Peace and Happiness Quilt Club. She enjoyed gardening, reading, baking, doing crafts, quilting and crocheting. Survivors include a son, Adam K. Troutman Jr. (Debra), of Apollo; three daughters, Shirley A. "Covey" Bigenho (special friend, Tom Beers), of Apollo, Laura L. Girardi (James), of Leechburg, and Audrey L. Sleigh (John), of Arnold; son-in-law, Doug Powell, of Plum; eight grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, as well as great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Adam K. Troutman Sr., Jan. 8, 1996; a daughter, Barbara Powell; a granddaughter, Diana Klingensmith; a great-grandson, Joseph Macdonald; a great-great-granddaughter, Rebecca Macdonald; two brothers, Ralph "Kermit" Palmer and Leroy Palmer; two sisters, Laurellen Shaffer and Leona Snyder; and a son-in-law, Herbert N. Covey Jr.
Friends will be welcomed by her family from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051. Funeral ceremonies will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at Pine Run Presbyterian Church, 1117 White Cloud Road, Apollo, with the Rev. Lanny Mellinger officiating. Interment will follow at Greenwood Memorial Park in Lower Burrell.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Esther's name to Pine Run Presbyterian Church, 1117 White Cloud Road, Apollo, PA 15613. Condolences to the Troutman family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 11, 2020