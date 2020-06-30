With profound sadness we announce the passing of Esther, our loving and devoted mother and friend, Sunday, June 28, 2020. She passed surrounded by loved ones at her residence in Oakmont. She was in her 88th year. Esther was born April 8, 1932, in Arnold, Pennsylvania on Victoria Avenue. As a teenager, she attended dances at Roosevelt Park, where she met her fated future husband. In 1954, she married Frank C. Perriello, of New Kensington, in Mt. St. Peter's Parish. They enjoyed 61 years of marriage, before his passing in August of 2015. She was a beloved mother, proud grandmother and devout parishioner of Mt. St. Peter's Church. She was preceded in death by her constant and admiring husband, Frank, eldest daughter, Susan (Timothy) Parana, granddaughter, Hallie Cernicky, and her parents, brothers and sisters, especially Tulio Leonardi, whom she loved dearly. She is survived by her devoted children, Frank (Patricia) Perriello, Elizabeth (Gary) Cernicky and Jennifer (Shawn) Bush, along with many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Esther lived a full life as a wonderful mother and homemaker. She loved to spend time with her close-knit family and enjoyed evenings out with her husband and dear friends. She lived life gracefully and never failed to light up a room. Most of all she doted on her family and instilled in her children and grandchildren strong values and a deep faith that have served them well throughout life. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. A celebration of Esther's life will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where prayers of transfer will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020, followed by a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, 100 Freeport Road, New Kensington. Entombment will be in Union Cemetery, Arnold. Leave an online condolence at www.rossgwalker.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jun. 30, 2020.