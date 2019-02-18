Esther (Fornari) McMurdo, 94, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Belair Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born Oct. 20, 1924, in Rimersburg to the late Constantine and Ines (Aldigeri) Fornari. Esther spent her childhood and youth in Tarentum and graduated from Tarentum High School in 1942. She married John McMurdo on May 9, 1946, and they lived in Brackenridge until moving to New Kensington in 1960. In her younger days, Esther was involved in several organizations and card clubs and was a life member of VFW Auxiliary 92 in Lower Burrell. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Europe, and more recently to local casinos. Esther was among the first employees at the New Kensington K-Mart, and she worked there to help put her daughters through college. She loved being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Esther was proud of her Italian heritage and enjoyed being "Nonna" to her two great-granddaughters. When her mobility became more and more lacking, she was grateful for every little thing her daughters and others did for her. Her family will miss her love and her stories of "dear old Tarentum." Esther was predeceased by her parents, husband John, and three sisters, Tina Squitieri, Gloria Szymkewicz, and Mary in infancy. She is survived by her daughters, Cynthia (Fred) Grau, of Lower Burrell, and Lynn McMurdo, of New Kensington; two grandchildren, Kristin (Dennis) Kulikowski, of Lower Burrell, and Michael Grau, of Plum; two great-granddaughters, Stephanie and Lauren Kulikowski; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends are invited to a service of remembrance from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, during which time a short memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. at FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068, 724-335-6500.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Peoples Library, 880 Barnes St., New Kensington, PA 15068. www.giglerfuneralhome.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Feb. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary