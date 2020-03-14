|
Esther Stella Horneman, 92, of Arnold, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, in her home. She was born Feb. 23, 1928, in New Kensington, to the late Albert M. and Sarah E. Remaley Yockey, and was a lifelong resident of the local area. Mrs. Horneman was a member of St. Joseph Church, New Kensington, where she was a member of the CD of A, the Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary and the former Christian Mothers. She worked as a telephone operator for Bell Telephone, and she enjoyed quilting in her free time. She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Edward R. Horneman; four children, Edward (Diane) Horneman II, of Meadville, Marsha Madera, of Lower Burrell, Gary (Joan) Horneman, of Oswego, Ill., and Karen (Barry) Holsing, of Verona; 10 grandchildren, Aaron (Lacey) Horneman, Thomas (Jaclyn) Horneman, Timothy Horneman, Julie (Eugenio) Ballone, Jill (Vicente) Fernandez, Mark Horneman, Casey Madera, David Holsing, Scott (Patti) Holsing and Barry Holsing Jr.; and nine great-grandchildren, Dustin Horneman, Michael Horneman, Madelyn Horneman, Antonino Ballone, Giovanni Ballone, Mateo Fernandez, Lucy Fernandez, Shane Holsing and Brea Holsing. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Judith Ann Horneman; sister, Helen Husar; and brother, Albert Yockey Jr. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street, where prayers of transfer will be said at 9:30 a.m. Monday, followed by Christian funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Church. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. www.RusiewiczFH.com.