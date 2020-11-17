Esther Theresa (Belli) Stevenson passed away unexpectedly at home Monday, Nov. 16, 2020. Esther was the owner of Dog 'n Suds and Rialto Venice restaurants (Harmar), and Candlelight Lounge (Lawrenceville) for 33 years. She was an amazing cook, preparing meals for friends and family up to her final day. Esther was also an award-winning artist and graduate of The Art Institute of Pittsburgh. She loved painting scenes of the Italian landscapes that she visited during her retirement, but her greatest accomplishment was her family. Esther is survived by three daughters, Anna (Pat) Renaldi, of Cheswick, Sherry Fry, of Cheswick, and Pamela (Kevin) Hoskins, of Hampton, as well as her son, James Stevenson, of Pittsburgh, one sister, Elaine Regina Belli, of New Kensington, two grandsons, Jason (Melissa) Fry and James T. (Lauren) Fry, and three great-grandchildren, Thomas, Alexander and Liliana Fry. She was preceded in death by her husband, James T. Stevenson, parents, Anthony and Mary (Fucci) Belli, and siblings, Pasqualina Belli, Mary Martucci Anna Caliguiri, Paul Belli, Rita Latella and Anthony Belli. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in THE CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME INC., 801 Pittsburgh St. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in The Mount St. Peter Church, New Kensington. Please wear masks and practice social distancing at the funeral home and church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lymphoma And Leukemia Society
, 333 E. Carson St., Pittsburgh, PA 15219. www.jarviefuneralhome.com
.