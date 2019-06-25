Ethel Mae "Eff" Hemphill Anderson, 89, formerly of West Deer Township, died Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Concordia of Fox Chapel, Cheswick. Ethel was born Tuesday, Aug. 27, 1929, in Spruce Pine, N.C., to the late Henry and Ethel Brown Hemphill. She spent most of her life in West Deer Township. She was a 1947 graduate of Tarentum High School. Eff enjoyed flower gardening, cooking, going to Bible study with her friends, staying in touch with her classmates and especially loved to be around her family. She is survived by her children, David Glenn (Kathryn) Anderson, of Fawn Township, Mark L. (Barbara) Anderson, of West Deer Township, Jan (Jan E.) Miller, of Buffalo Township, and Scott W. Anderson, of Matthews, N.C.; six grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and two brothers, Doak (Barbara) Hemphill, of Natrona Heights, and Robert Hemphill, of New Jersey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Glenn F. Anderson (April 11, 1995); and her siblings, Elender, Joseph, Art, Laura, Juanita and Grace.

Family and Friends are invited from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the ROBERT PETERS FUNERAL HOME INC., 1521 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, with the Rev. Jack Hartman, officiating. A private burial will follow at Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.

